In 5 Years, These 2 Stocks Will Be More Valuable Than Apple

Warren Buffett, one of the world’s richest men, has a vast portfolio that includes many of today’s biggest companies. Through his experience, he has accumulated various assets and company ownership across a range of industries. And tech juggernaut Apple is no different.

Buffett, who has a significant investment into Apple, has let go of some of his stake in the tech company popular for its cutting-edge, industry standard gadgets. While Buffett once was an advocate for Apple’s business model, he has slowly taken steps back in his heavy investment. Apple’s stock is seemingly become less and less important to Buffett’s impressive portfolio.

This is the nature of the stock market, and it can be expected that a stock can only remain on top for so long, as other companies will rise up and replace it on the Dow Jones.

Here is a breakdown of two stocks that are expected to make their rise soon — potentially even surpassing Apple.

Occidental Petroleum

Competing with oil and gas giants such as Chevron and Shell, Occidental is slowly making its way into relevancy through high-risk acquisition moves. Additionally, Occidental has shed some of its former debt that had been holding it back from its propulsion into a smart investment.

“Occidental was the top performer in the S&P 500 in 2022 and the company is in a much better spot financially now,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

One important facet of Occidental’s business to note is their shift in focus to CCS, also known as carbon capture and storage. CCS is a process in which carbon dioxide is captured from the atmosphere in order to reduce emissions.

Clean air has been a serious concern as of late, and Occidental has allocated funds in order to become a leader of CCS technology.

Occidental’s development in this niche could potentially lead to the skyrocketing of their stock value, as CCS still has the immense capacity for growth in scientific advancement — which will lead to the generation of more revenue for Occidental Petroleum.

Nvidia

Nvidia is another company that has seen rapid, explosive growth, and this growth is only projected to continue in the next 5 years.

“Five years ago, an investor could have purchased Nvidia stock for less than $50 a share,” reported CNN in an article. “But since then, the stock has exploded more than 2,500%.”

One of the primary reasons why Nvidia has the potential to surpass Apple is its cutting-edge technology. Nvidia has been a leader of the AI technology boom due to its AI processors. Nvidia’s products are essential to enabling new technology such as generative AI to run.

The chips developed my Nvidia are currently best in the industry, and the investment into AI from other companies will quicken Nvidia’s growth.

Leading tech companies such as Microsoft and Meta have announced that they will be pouring large amounts of money into further developing AI technology. This will prove to be beneficial to Nvidia, as Nvidia’s chips will be important to fostering the growth of Meta or Microsoft’s new investments.

With the shifting needs of our modern world and the niche industries that spring up from these changes, new companies will rise to the top, eventually usurping Apple from its throne.

