In 2022, Only One Thing Will Unite the Global Blockchain Takeover

Throughout the 2010s, one investment theme dominated Wall Street: The global technology takeover.

That is, back in the early aughts, many of today’s dominant technology companies were either just starting out (Facebook), struggling to find their place (Amazon), or even on the verge of declaring bankruptcy (Netflix).

Then the world changed.

Everyone and their best friend started using technology platforms to do everything from shopping to working, and the likes of Facebook, Amazon, and Netflix redefined our personal and professional lives.

Along the way, tech stocks absolutely soared throughout the 2010s. During that decade, the Nasdaq-100 rose 370%, while the S&P 500 rose just 190%.

But now, it’s a new decade, and that means it’s time for a new investment theme: The global blockchain takeover.

That’s why legacy payments giant Visa is going all-in with blockchain technology.

The folks at the top of Visa aren’t dumb. They’re quite sharp actually – sharp enough that they know cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance are the future (and an existential threat to their business), so they are doing everything they can to embrace the Blockchain Revolution, not get wiped out by it.

Visa now has its R&D teams working around the clock on a blockchain interoperability hub to connect different blockchain networks through one single payment channel, allowing for the transfer of digital assets between different blockchains though a single exchange.

That’s a huge idea.

The lack of interoperability in the blockchain world is a huge barrier to entry for regular consumers. While tech-savvy folks are well-equipped and willing to jump from blockchain protocol to blockchain protocol and digital wallet to digital wallet, most folks are not – and therefore, solving this problem by making things interoperable through a single marketplace will reduce what we see as one of the biggest hurdles to mainstream adoption of cryptos.

Of course, that means it will also significantly accelerate the Blockchain Revolution.

Therefore, whatever company or project solves this problem will unlock significant economic value.

Visa hopes it’ll be the company to do just that – but it isn’t our favorite horse in this race.

Far from it.

Interoperability is one of those huge ideas that comes along every so often, and when it does, it offers huge opportunity. In this case, while NFTs and the metaverse are well-covered topics in the crypto universe, the idea of interoperability is not – and that’s why we believe trillion-dollar opportunities lie in this industry.

Blockchain interoperability, broadly, is the connecting of various different blockchains.

To understand why this is so valuable, you must first understand that the blockchain universe is one defined by a lack of uniformity. You have various blockchain protocols. You have various digital wallets. You have various projects, built on various chains, with various tokenomics. Uniformity is not a thing in the blockchain world.

For some, that’s fine. But for most of us, we want convenient and seamless interoperability between various blockchain protocols and throughout the whole blockchain universe.

Therefore, the present lack of interoperability is a huge barrier to mainstream adoption of cryptos.

And, right now, blockchains are engaged in a sort of pseudo-tribalistic war with each other.

That’s due to the fact that blockchain networks tend to act as universes unto themselves, without an easy way to communicate with other blockchains outside of any single network. The result is a culture of maximalism, where supporters of one blockchain network feud with supporters of the next blockchain network.

This lack of interoperability in the blockchain world is a huge barrier to consumer adoption, one which the Blockchain Revolution needs to break down in order for regular consumers to feel less intimidated by everyday use.

We see it as the biggest hurdle to the mainstream adoption of cryptos.

That said, rising blockchain adoption rates will set the stage for cryptos to soar much like rising internet adoption rates set the stage for tech stocks to soar in the 2010s. The difference, however, is that the global blockchain takeover will happen much faster than the global online takeover.

It took the internet about 30 years to become ubiquitous around the world. We believe cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), and decentralized applications (dApps) will do the same in just 10 to 15 years.

By the early 2030s, most of the world will hold at least some money in cryptos, most merchants will accept payment in cryptocurrency, and most applications will be built on the blockchain.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

