In 2020, the Business World Can Expect More Risk than Ever Before

By Nick Allan, CEO of Control Risks

As the international business community grapples with threats like political uncertainty, heightened trade tensions, and more advanced cyber threats, it has become clear that the rules have altered beyond recognition, and that instability is now the norm. The current environment presents a sharp contrast to the past several decades, a time of remarkable order and clarity during which many of the people that now lead major international businesses cut their teeth. These leaders saw post-Cold War era morph into the economic, military, and cultural hegemony of the U.S.-led West.

For business, this meant global supply chains, global workforces, and global finance. This is not hindsight talking; at the time, it was clear what was happening, and globalization was a strategy buzzword. Capitalism and democracy promised peace and prosperity if only everyone would get on board. Political ideology was dismissed as outmoded and on the wane.

Recent years have seen political risk come roaring back with a vengeance. Those pillars of the international structure, from NATO to the WTO, seem much less permanent than they ever did. Technology has driven both transparency and opacity with equal speed. Revelations of inequality in nations rich and poor – and the realization that the rules were working for some but not all – have fueled the rise of populism.

At the same time, accurate measures of social mobility point to a real problem in many countries. The anger manifesting on the streets from Santiago to Valletta may not share the same spark, but it comes from a shared well of frustration and perceived injustice. Most businesses have a strong preference to be apolitical and to focus on the job of growth and prosperity, but that is set to change. The demands of a younger workforce that expects employers “to have a view” is now meeting political forces that, at best, demand silence and often want overt support.

Data is one area where business finds itself both on the front line of technological advancement, as well as caught in political fault lines. While data may or may not be the “new oil,” it certainly attracts the same level of interest from governments. Companies are enveloped in a cloud of data regulations and obligations and in a parallel to the dilemmas around political protest, can find themselves caught between the demands of the state and the wish to respect privacy.

This is a trend that will increase, and as companies wrestle both with insider threats and how to monitor those challenges, they may find that governments will hope to co-opt or pressure for their own ends. We can certainly expect that 2020 will bear witness to a tougher set of challenges.

With U.S. elections on the horizon, the next 10 months will be a bumpy ride on the geopolitical front. President Trump will be working hard to ensure he faces the electorate with a positive economic story to tell. The recent opening up of trade spats with France, Brazil, and Argentina suggest how this will feel in the rest of the world. To the extent that his base cares, the President will seek foreign policy scores that he can spin as wins. It will make for a heady brew of short-term tactical moves, largely at the expense of strategy.

Rivals such as Russia, North Korea, and Iran will look to push the limits of U.S. tolerance and exploit the electoral distraction. Experience and evidence tell us that geopolitics is played out in the shadows of the cyber sphere. Looking ahead to another year of geopolitical posturing and boundary testing, overt cyber confrontation is more likely than it has ever been, and business may well be caught in the crosshairs. With cyber weapons more capable and proliferated, the impact of such a confrontation will be more severe than anything we have seen to date.

At the end of 2019, we look at a world wracked by protest, trade disputes, cyber conflict, and technology-fueled political populism. 2020 looks set to see familiar risks reappear, but in more amplified and impactful ways. In the hunt for opportunities – which haven’t gone away – businesses will need every ounce of agility. We are living in an age of disorder, and the future reality is going to be difficult, tactical, and complicated.

