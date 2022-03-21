In 2020, Futurists Predicted How the Pandemic Would Change Society. Here's How They Did

Predicting the future is easy. Predicting it with any sort of accuracy, though, is a whole different thing.

A little over two years ago, as a mystery illness from China blossomed into a worldwide pandemic, the Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies decided to check with leading futurists to get their predictions on what sort of changes COVID-19 would bring to the world. It was a bit of a leap at the time. In early 2020, you might recall, many of us expected the pandemic would result in just a few months of inconvenience and hardship. Two years later, many of us are eating those words.

How about those futurists, though? How did their predictions pan out? As it turns out, pretty good on some issues, but they missed the bullseye on others. The panel anticipated many things that are part of today’s reality, including issues with supply chains, leadership, and transitioning to an online life.

Supply lines

Many businesses were beginning to reconfigure their supply chains before COVID became a global concern. The study’s futurists predicted the pandemic would speed up that process, allowing companies to become less exposed to the weaknesses. That has happened, but maybe not on the scale they were imagining. While many companies say they’re planning to invest in supply chains today, a Nov. 2021 survey by McKinsey shows there’s still a lot of work to do. And many corporate leaders have opted to increase inventory levels rather than physically change their supply-chain footprint.

“Supply chains remain vulnerable to shocks and disruptions,” wrote McKinsey.” Most worryingly, these new problems are emerging just as senior leaders are turning their attention away from supply-chain issues. In many sectors, there are signs that the rate of investment in digital supply-chain technologies is slowing down. Talent gaps are wider than ever, end-to-end transparency remains elusive, and progress toward more localized, flexible supply-chain structures has been slower than anticipated.”

While thoughts on supply chains didn’t pan out quite as expected, the panel’s consensus that the pandemic would serve as a turbo boost for labor market automation has been on the money. Orders for robots in North America were up 37% over the previous year, as of last November.

Crisis of faith

It could be years before we know the permanent effects of the pandemic on society’s view of government, but it hasn’t gone well for the past two years. Trust in governing bodies has plummeted and more people trust corporations over their elected officials right now. One recurring theme of critics is government overreach, particularly with mask mandates and mandatory immunization requirements. That’s something the panel warned about two years ago, noting that many governments would be hesitant to give up their newly acquired emergency powers.

That, they cautioned, would result in lower trust levels and a "democratic recession." The panel was hopeful those effects would be short term, but the political divide, for now, is still a wide chasm in the U.S., Canada and many other countries.

Online citizens

There was wide agreement among the panel that the pandemic would move society more towards a life lived online two years ago and that has certainly occurred. Business meetings have been replaced, in many cases, with Zoom calls. And a 2021 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research backs up the panel’s prediction, saying it expects 20% of work hours to be done from home moving forward, in large part due to better-than-expected telecommuting experiences.

Meanwhile, students have gotten used to attending school virtually—and even though most systems are back in person now, snow days and some teacher workdays have been replaced with e-learning days. And online retailers, such as Amazon, have seen revenues skyrocket, as people further adjust their shopping habits.

