$IMVT stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IMVT stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,814,517 of trading volume.

$IMVT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IMVT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IMVT stock page ):

$IMVT insiders have traded $IMVT stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCES LTD. ROIVANT purchased 16,845,010 shares for an estimated $336,900,200

PETER SALZMANN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,182 shares for an estimated $697,740 .

. ANDREW J. FROMKIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $156,768 .

. MICHAEL GEFFNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,166 shares for an estimated $117,418 .

. JAY S STOUT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,639 shares for an estimated $106,438 .

. EVA RENEE BARNETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,291 shares for an estimated $99,322 .

. WILLIAM L. MACIAS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,383 shares for an estimated $56,782.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IMVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $IMVT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IMVT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMVT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IMVT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IMVT forecast page.

$IMVT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMVT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IMVT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Bristow from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jason Gerberry from B of A Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $51.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $44.0 on 02/10/2025

You can track data on $IMVT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.