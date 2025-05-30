IMVT Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Stock Up, Pipeline in Focus

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 net loss of 64 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 72 cents. The reported figure is wider than the year-ago quarter's loss of 52 cents per share.

Currently, Immunovant does not have any approved products in its portfolio. As a result, it has yet to generate revenues.

The stock gained 5.6% following the better-than-expected earnings results. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Year to date, IMVT shares have plunged 39.9% compared with the industry’s 3.5% decline.



IMVT’s Q4 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses totaled $93.7 million, up 42% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The uptick can be attributed to activities related to the clinical studies of IMVT-1402, including contract manufacturing costs for drug substance and increased personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $20.2 million, up 36% year over year. The rise was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, legal and other professional fees, along with information technology and market research costs.

As of March 31, 2025, Immunovant had a cash balance of $714 million compared with $374.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Immunovant expects the extended cash runway to fund operations through 2027.

Fiscal FY25 Result

Immunovant reported a loss of $2.73 per share for fiscal 2025, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had incurred a loss of $1.88 per share in the previous fiscal year.

Key Pipeline Updates of IMVT

Immunovant has designated IMVT-1402, a next-generation FcRn inhibitor, as its lead asset going forward, given its broad potential across multiple indications.

The company is on track to initiate clinical studies in a total of 10 indications for IMVT-1402 by March 31, 2026. The company expects to achieve financial efficiencies in its IMVT-1402 development program by leveraging the data already available from batoclimab studies.

Currently, Immunovant is developing IMVT-1402 for six announced indications: Graves’ disease (GD), difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis (D2T RA), myasthenia gravis (MG), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Sjögren’s disease (SjD) and cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE).

Potentially registrational studies for IMVT-1402 in both MG and CIDP are currently enrolling patients. The company has also initiated its first potentially registrational study of IMVT-1402 for adult patients with GD who are hyperthyroid despite antithyroid drug treatment. It is looking to initiate a second potentially registrational study of IMVT-1402 for GD in the summer of 2025.

In March, Immunovant initiated a potentially registrational study of IMVT-1402 (600 mg) in adult patients with ACPA-positive D2T RA, aiming to achieve deeper ACPA reduction for improved clinical outcomes. It has also initiated an early-stage proof-of-concept study of the candidate for CLE.

A potentially registrational study to evaluate IMVT-1402 for SjD is also expected to begin in the summer of 2025.

Immunovant is evaluating its second candidate, batoclimab, in ongoing mid-late-stage studies for two different autoimmune indications, GD and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company is gearing up to report new batoclimab proof-of-concept data for GD, including six-month treatment-free remission results, in summer 2025 to highlight IMVT-1402's potential.

Top-line data from IMVT’s late-stage TED study of batoclimab is expected to be shared in the second half of 2025, based on which IMVT will decide whether to file for regulatory approval.

Immunovant, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Immunovant, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Immunovant, Inc. Quote

IMVT’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Immunovant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Bayer BAYRY, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX and Amarin AMRN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Bayer’s earnings per share have increased from $1.19 to $1.25 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share have increased from $1.28 to $1.31 for 2026. Year to date, shares of Bayer have gained 44.7%.

BAYRY’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, matched twice and missed on the remaining occasion, the average negative surprise being 13.91%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Lexicon’s loss per share have narrowed from 37 cents to 32 cents for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from 35 cents to 31 cents. Year to date, shares of LXRX have lost 10.7%.

LXRX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 11.97%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s loss per share for 2025 have narrowed from $5.33 to $3.48. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.13 to $2.67. Year to date, shares of AMRN have gained 20.4%.

AMRN’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 29.11%.

