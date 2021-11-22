IMV Says CFO Pierre Labb Will Retire In End March - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company IMV Inc. (IMV, IMV.TO) announced Monday that Chief Financial Officer Pierre Labbé will retire on March 31, 2022. The Company has retained an executive search firm and Labbé will continue to consult with IMV to support the transition after his retirement.

Labbé has been CFO since February 2017. Before joining IMV, he was Vice President and CFO of Leddartech, Inc.

