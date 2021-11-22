Markets
IMV

IMV Says CFO Pierre Labb Will Retire In End March - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company IMV Inc. (IMV, IMV.TO) announced Monday that Chief Financial Officer Pierre Labbé will retire on March 31, 2022. The Company has retained an executive search firm and Labbé will continue to consult with IMV to support the transition after his retirement.

Labbé has been CFO since February 2017. Before joining IMV, he was Vice President and CFO of Leddartech, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular