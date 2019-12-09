Markets

IMV Presents Updated Data From SPiReL Study, Topline Data Expected In 2020

(RTTNews) - IMV Inc. (IMV) presented updated data from SPiReL, an ongoing phase II study of DPX-Survivac in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) at the 61st annual meeting of American Society of Hematology (ASH) in Orlando on Sunday.

In the SPiReL study, 7/9 (77.8%) evaluable subjects exhibited clinical benefit, including three (33.3%) complete responses and two (22.2%) partial responses.

Clinical benefits and favorable toxicity profile were found in a heterogeneous population of r/r DLBCL patients, including those of advanced age and/or with comorbidities, who are more susceptible to adverse effects and more difficult to treat. Also, reproducible survivin-specific T cell responses were observed in all subjects who achieved clinical responses on treatment. One subject, who received three prior lines of systemic therapies and failed autologous stem cell transplant, reached a complete response at the first on-study scan following treatment with the DPX-Survivac combination regimen and remains free of disease recurrence after completing the study.

Top-line results from the SPiReL study and launch of a company-sponsored study in r/r DLBCL are planned in 2020.

IMV closed Friday's trading at 2.83, down 0.7%.

