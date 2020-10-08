IMV Issues Update On Its COVID-19 Vaccine Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IMV Inc. (IMV) has received notification from the Government of Canada indicating that the company's DPX-COVID-19 vaccine candidate had met the required scientific and technical thresholds for funding. The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program is providing advisory services and up to $5.4 million in funding to support the continuation of clinical trials.

IMV's vaccine candidate, DPX-COVID-19, is a synthetic, targeted vaccine intended for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The company has decided to combine its original phase 1 and 2 studies into a single trial with the potential to accelerate the clinical development. The phase 1/2 trial is anticipated to be initiated before the end of 2020. The preclinical studies have been ongoing since mid-August.

Also, IMV has entered a collaboration with a global manufacturing partner. The company said this collaboration has the potential to bring two additional production sites in India and Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.