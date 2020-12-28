IMV Issues Update On Development Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IMV Inc. (IMV) announced an update on the development of its vaccine candidate, DPX-COVID-19, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The company said it has successfully completed preclinical safety, GLP toxicology as well as immunogenicity and challenge studies confirming a favorable safety profile and potential for the long duration of antibody titers and protection against SARS-CoV-2. IMV Inc. is planning to conduct complementary preclinical studies including testing on new variants and will provide an update in first quarter 2021 on its revised clinical plan.

Frederic Ors, CEO of IMV, said: "We believe that DPX-based vaccines represent a compelling solution to COVID-19 and future pandemics. Our goal and focus will be to generate clinical demonstration in the first part of 2021 and by then we should have a better understanding of the duration of the protection induced by the most advanced vaccines and the possible need to revaccinate the population."

