IMV Doses First Patient In VITALIZE Study

(RTTNews) - IMV Inc. (IMV) has dosed the first patient in its phase IIb clinical trial of lead compound, Maveropepimut-S, in combination with Merck's (MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda, in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

The trial, dubbed VITALIZE, is designed to enroll 150 subjects with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma. who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy and who are ineligible or have failed autologous stem cell transplant or CAR-T therapy.

The company expects to review early data in the summer of 2022.

The primary endpoint set for the VITALIZE trial is Objective Response Rate (ORR), measured by the number of subjects achieving a best response of Partial or Complete Response (PR+CR) during the 2-year treatment period.

IMV closed Tuesday's trading at $1.26, down 5.97%. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock is up over 4% at $1.37.

