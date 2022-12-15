Markets
IMV Climbs On Positive Results In Phase 2 B Trial Of MVP-S Combination In Large B Cell Lymphoma

December 15, 2022 — 10:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of IMV Inc. (IMV) are gaining more than 33 percent on Thursday morning trade after the pharma company announced positive initial patient data from the VITALIZE Phase 2B trial evaluating DPX product, MVP-S, in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with relapsed, refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

The trial enrolled patients who have received at least three previous lines of treatment. The company plans to present the data at the Immuno-Oncology 360° conference in New York City on February 7-10, 2023.

Currently, shares are at $2.91, up 35.34 on a volume of 7,682,048.

