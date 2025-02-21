$IMUX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IMUX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,085,842 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IMUX:
$IMUX Insider Trading Activity
$IMUX insiders have traded $IMUX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD ALAN RUDICK purchased 87,300 shares for an estimated $100,368
$IMUX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $IMUX stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 4,195,806 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,195,806
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,410,196 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,410,196
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 2,144,743 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,538,825
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC added 1,120,674 shares (+227.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,120,674
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 776,253 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $776,253
- MORGAN STANLEY added 714,046 shares (+182.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $714,046
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 479,846 shares (+480.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $479,846
