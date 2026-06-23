IMUNON's Phase 3 OVATION 3 Trial Clears Key Safety Review, Continues Without Modification

(RTTNews) - IMUNON, Inc. (IMNN) announced that an independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended the continuation of the pivotal Phase 3 OVATION 3 trial without any changes, following a scheduled interim safety and efficacy review.

The decision reinforces confidence in the company's DNA-based immunotherapy, IMNN-001, for women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, where recurrence rates are high and long-term survival remains limited. IMUNON is developing IMNN-001 as a localized immunotherapy designed to activate the immune system directly within the tumor environment.

Phase 3 OVATION 3 Trial Overview

The Phase 3 OVATION 3 study is evaluating IMNN-001 in combination with standard neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy (paclitaxel and carboplatin) in patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

Key design features include:

-Primary endpoint: Overall survival (OS)

-Two planned interim analyses to allow potential early submission of a Biologics License Application if OS reaches statistical significance.

-Target enrolment: 500 patients randomized 1:1 to IMNN-001+ chemotherapy vs. chemotherapy alone.

-Current enrolment: 27 patients enrolled; on track to reach approximately 80 patients by Q1 2027.

The therapy has shown a strong benefit-risk profile in earlier studies, with an advantageous safety profile validated in two prior randomized controlled trials.

Company Commentary

IMUNON CEO Stacy Lindborg, Ph.D., said the iDMC's recommendation represents "another important validation" of previously reported efficacy and safety data and brings "new levels of momentum" to advancing the trial.

She also expressed gratitude to investigators, patients, and the company's internal team for their commitment to the program.

Background on IMNN-001

IMNN-001 is a DNA-based IL-12 immunotherapy delivered intraperitoneally using the company's TheraPlas platform. The therapy is designed to stimulate local production of IL-12, a cytokine known to activate T-cells and natural killer cells for anti-tumor activity.

In the Phase 2 OVATION 2 study IMNN-001 demonstrated:

-A 14.7-month improvement in median OS vs. standard chemotherapy alone (45.1 vs. 30.4 months)

-A 24.2-months OS improvement in patients who also received PARP inhibitors as maintenance therapy (65.6 vs. 41.4 months)

-A favorable safety and tolerability profile across all treatment cycles.

IMNN has traded between $1.77 and $12.52 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.82, up 1.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.