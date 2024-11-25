News & Insights

IMUNON On Track To Initiate Phase III Trial Of IMNN-001 In Ovarian Cancer In Q1, Stock Up

November 25, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IMUNON Inc. (IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Monday that it has received support from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following its End-of-Phase 2 meeting for its investigational immunotherapy, IMNN-001, for advanced ovarian cancer.

The FDA has approved the company's proposed Phase 3 trial design, including the target patient population, treatment schedule, and primary endpoint.

IMUNON is on track to submit the final trial protocol in December 2024 and initiate the Phase 3 pivotal trial with 500 patients in the first quarter of 2025.

The Phase 2 OVATION 2 study demonstrated that IMNN-001, when combined with standard chemotherapy, improved overall survival by 35 percent compared to chemotherapy alone. The treatment was well tolerated, with no serious immune-related adverse events reported, according to the company.

IMNN-001 is an interleukin-12 (IL-12) DNA-based immunotherapy designed to stimulate a powerful immune response at the tumor site, offering the potential to significantly improve treatment outcomes for patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

IMUNON remains committed to advancing IMNN-001 and its other pipeline programs targeting difficult-to-treat cancers.

IMNN closed Friday's trading at $0.812, up 17.17 %. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 7.142 % at $ 0.87.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

