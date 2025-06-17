IMUNON Reports Six-Month Durability and Manufacturing Benefits of PlaCCine® DNA Vaccine Technology Over mRNA Vaccines, Seeks Strategic Partnership

IMUNON announces promising Phase 1 results for IMNN-101, a DNA plasmid vaccine demonstrating enhanced durability and potential advantages over mRNA vaccines.

IMUNON, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of its investigational DNA plasmid vaccine IMNN-101, based on its PlaCCine® technology, will be presented at the 10th International Conference on Vaccines Research & Development in November 2025. The trial showed that IMNN-101 provides a six-month durability of protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB1.5 variant, outperforming mRNA vaccines after a single administration without a booster. Additionally, it demonstrated significant safety and tolerability, with no serious adverse effects reported. IMUNON is actively seeking strategic partnerships to advance this innovative technology, which offers advantages such as better vaccine stability and easier manufacturing compared to traditional and mRNA vaccines.

Potential Positives

Phase 1 clinical trial results of IMNN-101 demonstrate better durability of protection compared to mRNA vaccines, indicating potential competitive advantage.

Oral presentation at a leading global vaccine conference highlights the credibility and recognition of IMUNON's research and technology.

IMNN-101 showed safety and tolerability with no serious adverse effects reported, which is crucial for advancing to further clinical trials.

The PlaCCine technology platform offers stability at workable temperatures and manufacturing advantages, making it an attractive option for strategic partnerships and future development.

Potential Negatives

The company is actively seeking a strategic partner to advance its PlaCCine technology, which may indicate a lack of sufficient internal resources or confidence to progress the technology independently.

The Phase 1 trial featured a small participant group of only 24 individuals, raising concerns about the robustness and generalizability of the initial results.

Despite positive early results, the release emphasizes that the findings are still in a proof-of-concept stage, highlighting the uncertainty and risk associated with moving forward in the development process.

FAQ

What is PlaCCine® and how does it work?

PlaCCine® is IMUNON's proprietary DNA plasmid technology that delivers viral antigens to elicit strong immune responses against pathogens.

What were the results of the Phase 1 trial for IMNN-101?

The Phase 1 trial showed better durability of protection and increased antibody titers compared to mRNA vaccines after a single dose.

How does IMUNON's vaccine technology compare to mRNA vaccines?

IMUNON's PlaCCine technology offers advantages like better durability, temperature stability, and ease of manufacturing over mRNA vaccines.

What are the primary objectives of the Phase 1 PoC study?

The primary objectives are to evaluate the safety and tolerability of IMNN-101 in healthy adults.

What partnerships is IMUNON seeking for its technology?

IMUNON is looking for strategic partners to advance its PlaCCine technology and fund its core pipeline with non-dilutive capital.

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







IMUNON, Inc.







(NASDAQ: IMNN)



, a clinical-stage company focused on developing non-viral DNA-mediated immunotherapies and evaluating an adaptation of the platform’s potential as a next-generation vaccine, today announced that an abstract highlighting Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial results of IMNN-101, an investigational DNA plasmid vaccine based on the Company’s proprietary PlaCCine® technology platform, was accepted for oral presentation at the 10



th



International Conference on Vaccines Research & Development. The meeting is being held November 5-7, 2025, in Boston, MA.





In the Phase 1 trial, designed to demonstrate the potential of IMUNON’s technology as a viable alternative to current vaccines including approved messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, IMNN-101 was administered as a single dose vaccine without a booster dose in study participants who were previously vaccinated against the Omicron XBB1.5 variant. Study participants had high baseline immune characteristics, presumably from prior infection and/or multiple previous vaccinations against COVID-19, and ongoing infection. Modest increases in T-cell responses were seen in trial participants who received multiple immunizations before the study.





In May 2025, IMUNON announced positive six-month data from the Phase 1 trial demonstrating better durability of protection compared to mRNA vaccines after a single dose targeting the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB1.5 spike antigen variant. Results also showed IMNN-101 induced up to a 3-fold median increase in the serum neutralizing antibody (NAb) titers from baseline at six months, with initial evidence of a stronger immune response in the two higher dose cohorts (2.0 mg and 1.0 mg) compared to the lower dose cohort (0.5 mg). IMNN-101 was shown to be safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse effects reported.





“We are pleased to have the opportunity to present data from the Phase 1 study of IMNN-101 in an oral presentation at one of the leading global vaccine conferences,” said Stacy Lindborg, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of IMUNON. “We look forward to sharing with the scientific community our promising results that indicate that our PlaCCine technology platform may support development of vaccines for COVID-19 and emerging pathogens with several competitive advantages, including better durability of protection, vaccine stability at workable temperatures, and ease of manufacturing compared to current mRNA vaccines or traditional vaccines. This recognition underscores the significant potential of PlaCCine as we actively look to partner with strategic partners to help advance this innovative technology as efficiently as possible for protection against infectious agents.”







About PlaCCine







®







and IMNN-101







IMNN-101 utilizes the Company’s PlaCCine



®



technology platform, a proprietary composition of a DNA plasmid that regulates the expression of key pathogen antigens and a novel synthetic DNA delivery system. The plasmid-based expression vector accommodates single or multiple antigens through its flexible vector design, offers manufacturing flexibility compared to viral, mRNA or protein vaccines, and the synthetic delivery system protects DNA from degradation and facilitates DNA uptake after injection with acceptable safety.







About the Phase 1 PoC Clinical Trial







This U.S. Phase 1 proof-of-concept (PoC) study enrolled 24 participants to evaluate three escalating doses of IMNN-101 with eight participants at each dose. All participants were treated at DM Clinical Research in Philadelphia. For this study, IMNN-101 has been designed to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB1.5 variant, in accordance with the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee’s June 2023 announcement of the framework for updated COVID-19 doses. The primary objectives of the study are to evaluate safety and tolerability in healthy adults. Secondary objectives include evaluating IMNN-101’s immunogenicity and associated durability.







About IMUNON







IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas



®



, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine



®



, is developed for the gene delivery of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.





The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2). IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed its first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit





www.imunon.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing of enrollment of the Company’s clinical trials, the potential of any therapies developed by the Company to fulfill unmet medical needs, the market potential for the Company’s products, if approved, the potential efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates, and the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its development programs and potential partnerships more generally, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials, including the fact that interim results are not necessarily indicative of final results; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure in conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.







