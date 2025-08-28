IMUNON Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Advances Phase 3 Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy

Markets
(RTTNews) - IMUNON, Inc. (IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, ensuring uninterrupted trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The confirmation came from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

President and CEO Stacy Lindborg said the restored compliance secures liquidity for investors and aligns with IMUNON's recent 15% stock dividend, highlighting confidence in its clinical pipeline.

She noted that momentum follows strong Phase 2 results for IMNN-001, the company's DNA-based immunotherapy for advanced ovarian cancer, with a Phase 3 OVATION 3 trial now underway in North America. IMUNON continues to progress its TheraPlas® platform as it targets innovative cancer treatments.

Friday, IMNN closed at $6.03, down 0.50%, and remained unchanged at $6.03 in after-hours trading on the NasdaqCM.

