IMUNON Presents Positive Phase 2 Results For IMNN-001 In Advanced Ovarian Cancer At ESMO 2025

June 18, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IMUNON, Inc. (IMNN), announced new translational data from its Phase 2 OVATION 2 study of IMNN-001, a DNA-based IL-12 immunotherapy for the treatment of newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

Results were presented at the 2025 ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress, taking place June 19-21 in Vienna, Austria.

Treatment with IMNN-001 plus standard neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy or N/ACT led to significant intraperitoneal increases in IL-12 or 27-fold, interferon-gamma or 62-fold, and TNF-alpha or 36-fold, demonstrating a robust tumor-localized immune activation in the peritoneal cavity.

The data reinforce IMNN-001's mechanism of action, confirming on-site induction of key anti-cancer cytokines with minimal systemic exposure. The therapy continues to show a favorable safety profile.

These findings complement previously presented overall survival data at ASCO 2025, where IMNN-001 plus chemotherapy showed clinically meaningful improvements in survival, response rates, and progression-free survival in the same population.

Based on these outcomes, IMUNON confirmed that its pivotal Phase 3 OVATION 3 trial has been initiated, with the first two sites opened in May 2025.

Top-line data from the OVATION 3 study are expected in 2027, with a potential Biologics License Application or BLA submission targeted for late 2027 or early 2028.

IMNN-001 is delivered intraperitoneally using the company's TheraPlas platform, which enables direct gene delivery to tumor cells, resulting in persistent local IL-12 expression and immune system activation.

The therapy is being developed to improve survival and reduce recurrence in Stage III/IV epithelial ovarian cancer, which remains one of the most lethal gynecologic malignancies.

Currently, IMNN is trading at $0.99, down by 12.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

