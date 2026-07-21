BioTech
IMNN

IMUNON Phase 2 Data Show IMNN-001 Improves MRD Outcomes In Ovarian Cancer

July 21, 2026 — 11:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IMUNON, Inc. (IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced Tuesday positive preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 2 minimal residual disease (MRD) trial evaluating IMNN-001 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and bevacizumab in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

IMNN-001 is an IL-12 DNA-based immunotherapy developed using IMUNON's proprietary TheraPlas platform, designed to stimulate anti-tumour immune responses through sustained local IL-12 expression.

The Phase 2 MRD trial is evaluating IMNN-001 in combination with standard neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy plus bevacizumab in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

The study's primary endpoint is the minimal residual disease (MRD)-positive rate at second-look laparoscopy, with progression-free survival as a secondary endpoint.

The preliminary results showed 18 out of the original 30 patients (more than 50%) reached the primary assessment point for surgical MRD, or second-look laparoscopy (SLL).

The preliminary results from these patients treated with IMNN-001 demonstrated a deeper anti-tumor response, achieving a higher rate of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) clearance of 87.5%, compared to just 62.5% clearance in the placebo arm.

Furthermore, 100% of patients in the treatment arm showed no evidence of disease (NED) compared to 56% of patients in the placebo group. The company said the treatment continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile, with no cytokine release syndrome, systemic toxicities, or serious immune-related adverse events reported to date.

Previously, the Phase 2 OVATION study delivered positive results, with patients treated with IMNN-001 achieving a median overall survival of 45.1 months, compared with 30.4 months in the placebo group.

The Phase 2 OVATION 2 trial evaluated up to 17 weekly intraperitoneal doses of IMNN-001 (100 mg/m²) in combination with neoadjuvant and adjuvant paclitaxel and carboplatin chemotherapy in 112 patients with newly diagnosed advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

IMNN-001 is currently being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 3 OVATION 3 trial in patients with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

IMNN is currently trading down 5.07% at $1.68.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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