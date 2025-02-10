IMUNON Names Douglas Faller Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Imunon, Inc. (IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced Monday the appointment of Douglas Faller as chief medical officer, effective February 18.

In his new role, Faller will lead the company's clinical strategy including advancing its lead program IMNN-001 for the treatment of newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer, which is on track to enter a Phase 3 pivotal trial in the first quarter of 2025.

Faller joins IMUNON with more than 30 years of industry, academic and laboratory experience, with specialized expertise in oncology and immunology.

He most recently served as chief medical officer at Skyhawk Therapeutics, where he was responsible for global clinical and regulatory development of novel small molecule RNA-splicing modifiers for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors and rare neurological diseases.

Before that, he served as chief medical officer at Oryzon Genomics, Inc., and at Takeda for more than five years.

Stacy Lindborg, president and chief executive officer of IMUNON, said, "His deep expertise and leadership across all stages of research and drug development from early to registrational clinical programs, including specialized experience in oncology and immunology, will be a significant advantage for us as we continue to advance IMNN-001 toward potential commercialization as rapidly as possible and make important progress across our broad pipeline of non-viral DNA-based immunotherapies leveraging our TheraPlas and PlaCCine technology platforms."

