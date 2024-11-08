Imunon, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Progress

Imunon, Inc. ( (IMNN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Imunon, Inc. presented to its investors.

Imunon, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on DNA-mediated immunotherapy, primarily in the field of oncology, with a unique approach using non-viral DNA technology. In its latest earnings report, Imunon highlighted significant advancements in its lead program IMNN-001 for advanced ovarian cancer and its COVID-19 booster candidate, IMNN-101. The company reported compelling results from its OVATION 2 Study, noting an 11.1-month improvement in overall survival for patients treated with IMNN-001. Financially, Imunon reported a net loss of $4.9 million for the third quarter compared to $3.5 million in the same period last year, with increased research and development expenses reflecting its ongoing clinical efforts. Imunon remains optimistic about its future, with plans to start a pivotal Phase 3 study in early 2025, aiming to address unmet medical needs in oncology and beyond.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.