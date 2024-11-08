Imunon, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Progress

Imunon, Inc. ( (IMNN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Imunon, Inc. presented to its investors.
Imunon, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on DNA-mediated immunotherapy, primarily in the field of oncology, with a unique approach using non-viral DNA technology. In its latest earnings report, Imunon highlighted significant advancements in its lead program IMNN-001 for advanced ovarian cancer and its COVID-19 booster candidate, IMNN-101. The company reported compelling results from its OVATION 2 Study, noting an 11.1-month improvement in overall survival for patients treated with IMNN-001. Financially, Imunon reported a net loss of $4.9 million for the third quarter compared to $3.5 million in the same period last year, with increased research and development expenses reflecting its ongoing clinical efforts. Imunon remains optimistic about its future, with plans to start a pivotal Phase 3 study in early 2025, aiming to address unmet medical needs in oncology and beyond.
