IMUNON, Inc. Presents Comprehensive Compliance Plan to Nasdaq Hearing Panel for Continued Listing

IMUNON receives Nasdaq compliance extension after presenting a plan to maintain its stock market listing.

IMUNON, Inc. has successfully secured an exception from the Nasdaq Hearing Panel, allowing it to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market while it works on a compliance plan. The panel acknowledged that IMUNON has already met the equity requirements through recent fundraising efforts. To further ensure compliance with minimum requirements, the company will implement a detailed plan presented to the panel, which has granted a tailored timeline for compliance rather than the full 180 days originally requested. IMUNON's President and CEO, Stacy Lindborg, expressed confidence in their plan and commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders. The company focuses on innovative DNA-mediated immunotherapies, including treatments for advanced ovarian cancer and COVID-19 vaccines.

Potential Positives

IMUNON has been granted an exception by the Nasdaq Hearing Panel to complete its compliance plan, allowing the company to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Nasdaq Hearing Panel acknowledged that IMUNON has already achieved compliance with the Equity Rule through recent fundraising activities.

The approval of a tailored exception, which allows the company additional time to regain compliance, reflects confidence in IMUNON's executable compliance plan.

Management is committed to implementing the compliance plan and takes steps to maintain the Nasdaq listing, which is critical for the company’s visibility and long-term shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

IMUNON is currently at risk of potential de-listing from Nasdaq, indicating significant compliance issues that could impact investor confidence.

The company was only granted a tailored exception for compliance, rather than the full 180-day period requested, suggesting that its situation is more critical than initially anticipated.

Ongoing reliance on forward-looking statements implies uncertainty about achieving compliance and the success of its clinical programs, which may deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is the purpose of IMUNON's compliance plan?

The compliance plan aims to ensure sustained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum shareholder equity requirement and bid price requirement.

How did IMUNON secure its Nasdaq listing?

IMUNON secured its Nasdaq listing by presenting a comprehensive compliance plan, which was approved by the Nasdaq Hearing Panel.

What does IMUNON specialize in?

IMUNON specializes in developing non-viral DNA-mediated immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases.

What is IMNN-001?

IMNN-001 is IMUNON's lead clinical program, a DNA-based immunotherapy for advanced ovarian cancer.

How does IMUNON plan to respond to compliance issues?

IMUNON plans to implement its compliance strategies and may request an extension if additional time is needed.

$IMNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $IMNN stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IMNN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMNN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

$IMNN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMNN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IMNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $14.0 on 03/26/2025

Full Release



Management provides Nasdaq Hearing Panel with a comprehensive executable plan for long term compliance







LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









IMUNON









,





Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN)



, a clinical-stage company in Phase 3 development of its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, today announced that the Nasdaq Hearing Panel has granted its request for an exception to complete its compliance plan, allowing the Company to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.





Following a comprehensive review of IMUNON’s strategies to regain compliance, the Nasdaq Hearing Panel stated that IMUNON has already achieved compliance with the Equity Rule through recent fundraising activities. To ensure sustained compliance with the minimum shareholder equity requirement and to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company will implement the compliance plan recently presented to the Hearing Panel.





The Panel has approved an exception tailored to the time needed for IMUNON to regain compliance, rather than the full 180-day period initially requested. The Company is committed to meeting these requirements within the designated timeframe. Should additional time be necessary, IMUNON may submit a request for an extension to the Panel.





“We are pleased with the Nasdaq Hearing Panel’s decision, which reflects confidence in our straightforward and executable compliance plan,” said Stacy Lindborg, Ph.D., President and CEO of IMUNON. “Our management is fully dedicated to implementing our well thought out plan and taking the necessary steps to maintain our Nasdaq listing. I have every confidence our actions will continue to provide a platform that will deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”







About IMUNON







IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas



®



, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine



®



, is developed for the gene delivery of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.





The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2). IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed dosing in a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit





www.imunon.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements









IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, the timing of enrollment of the Company’s clinical trials, the potential of any therapies developed by the Company to fulfill unmet medical needs, the market potential for the Company’s products, if approved, the potential efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates, and the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its development programs more generally, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances),





and include statements regarding our planned stock split.





Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to





the reverse stock split having the desired effect,





our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, the potential de-listing of our shares on Nasdaq, risks and uncertainties relating to unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials, including the fact that interim results are not necessarily indicative of final results; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure in conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.









Contacts:













Media









Investors











Jenna Urban





Peter Vozzo









CG Life





ICR Healthcare









212-253-8881





443-213-0505













jurban@cglife.com













peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com











