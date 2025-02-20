IMUNON, Inc. to Announce Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

IMUNON, Inc. will announce 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call for updates.

IMUNON, Inc. has announced that it will report its full year 2024 financial results before the U.S. markets open on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. Interested participants can join the call by phone or through a live webcast, with a replay available until March 12, 2025. The company is focused on developing innovative DNA-mediated immunotherapies for various diseases, including its lead program for advanced ovarian cancer and a new COVID-19 booster vaccine. IMUNON emphasizes its commitment to advancing its technology to treat challenging conditions and aims to enhance its financial standing through strategic business development opportunities.

IMUNON is set to report full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call will allow for a general business update, suggesting an engagement with investors and analysts.

The development of the lead clinical program, IMNN-001, for advanced ovarian cancer shows potential for significant advancements in cancer treatment.

IMUNON is actively working on a first-in-human study for a COVID-19 booster vaccine, which highlights the company's commitment to addressing urgent health needs.

The release emphasizes the need for caution regarding the efficacy and safety of their product candidates, indicating potential ongoing uncertainties and risks in their clinical trials.

The mention of significant expenses, time, and risk of failure associated with clinical trials may raise concerns about the viability of their product development strategy.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential future challenges, implying that the company's projections are speculative and subject to numerous risks, which may concern investors.

When will IMUNON report its 2024 financial results?

IMUNON will report full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, before U.S. market opening.

How can I participate in the IMUNON conference call?

To participate, call 833-816-1132 (Toll-Free/North America) or 412-317-0711 (International/Toll).

What is IMUNON's lead clinical program?

IMUNON's lead clinical program is IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for advanced ovarian cancer.

What is the purpose of IMUNON's TheraPlas® modality?

TheraPlas® is designed for gene-based delivery of cytokines and therapeutic proteins to treat solid tumors.

Will there be a replay of the IMUNON call?

Yes, the call will be archived for replay until March 12, 2025, using a specific access code.

$IMNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $IMNN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







IMUNON







, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN)



, a clinical-stage company in late-stage development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, announces that the Company will report full year 2024 financial results before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The Company will host a conference call that same day beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a general business update.





To participate in the call, please dial 833-816-1132 (Toll-Free/North America) or 412-317-0711 (International/Toll) and ask for the IMUNON 2024 Earnings Call. A live webcast of the call will also be available



here



.





The call will be archived for replay until March 12, 2025, and can be accessed at 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0088 (International Toll) using replay access code 7147564. An audio replay of the call will also be available



here



for 90 days.







About IMUNON







IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas



®



, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the gene delivery of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.





The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has entered a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). IMUNON will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions, and to further strengthen IMUNON’s balance sheet through attractive business development opportunities. For more information, please visit





www.imunon.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing for commencement of a Phase 3 trial of IMNN-001, the timing and enrollment of the Company’s clinical trials, the potential of any therapies developed by the Company to fulfill unmet medical needs, the market potential for the Company’s products, if approved, the potential efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates, and the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its development programs more generally, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials, including the fact that interim results are not necessarily indicative of final results; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure in conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.







