IMUNON Earnings Results: $IMNN Reports Quarterly Earnings

IMUNON ($IMNN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, beating estimates of -$0.37 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
IMUNON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of IMUNON stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 608,203 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $577,792
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 40,095 shares (+2004750.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,090
- COLONY GROUP, LLC removed 35,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,100
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 30,050 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,547
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 21,640 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,558
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 21,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,342
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 21,160 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,102
