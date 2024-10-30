Imugene’s Clinical Trials Show Promise and Strong Cash Position

Imugene Limited (AU:IMU) has released an update.

Imugene Limited has reported promising progress in its clinical trials, including three complete responses in its azer-cel Phase 1b trial for treating diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The company has also received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its VAXINIA treatment for bile tract cancer, with the first patient dosed in a Phase 1 trial in Melbourne. Imugene’s cash position stands strong at $53.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

