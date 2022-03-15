Markets
Imugene, Merck To Evaluate HER-Vaxx - KEYTRUDA Combination In Phase 2 Trial For Gastric Cancer

(RTTNews) - Imugene (IMU.AX) said that it has reached a new clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Imugene's HER-Vaxx, a B-cell activating immunotherapy, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), in patients with HER-2 positive gastric cancer.

nextHERIZON is an open-label, multi-center, signal generating, Phase 2 clinical trial designed to assess the safety and efficacy of HER-vaxx in combination with chemotherapy or pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic?HER-2/neu over-expressing gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas?who have previously progressed on trastuzumab.

The study's primary endpoints are safety and response rate. Secondary endpoints include duration of response, progression free survival, overall survival, and biomarker evaluation.

As per the terms of the deal, Imugene will be the sponsor of the study and will fund the clinical study from existing budgets and resources. Merck will provide pembrolizumab for the duration of the study. The agreement is for an indefinite term until final reports of the study have been completed, noting that the underlying study is anticipated to run for at least 24 months. The agreement includes customary termination and intellectual property provisions for a clinical collaboration agreement.

