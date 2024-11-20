Imugene Limited Updates and Focus on Cancer Therapies

Imugene Limited (AU:IMU) has released an update.

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, has updated its Appendix 3Z document for Dr. Jens Eckstein. The company is focused on developing innovative immunotherapies to activate the immune system against cancer, with a promising pipeline including CAR T cell therapy and oncolytic virotherapy. Imugene aims to be a leader in the global cancer treatment market, backed by a strong team and robust clinical evidence.

