Imugene Limited: Leading Innovation in Cancer Treatment

November 13, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Imugene Limited (AU:IMU) has released an update.

Imugene Limited is at the forefront of innovation in cancer treatment, showcasing their advancements at the upcoming AGM in November 2024. The company emphasizes caution for investors, urging them to seek professional advice before making investment decisions. Imugene’s presentation does not constitute an offer or solicitation for securities, especially in restricted jurisdictions like the United States.

