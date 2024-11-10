Imugene Limited Begins Innovative Cancer Trial

Imugene Limited (AU:IMU) has released an update.

Imugene Limited has begun dosing the first patient in its Phase 1 onCARlytics trial, part of the OASIS study, focusing on advanced solid tumors. The trial explores the use of a CD19-expressing oncolytic virus, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with the cancer immunotherapy blinatumomab. This innovative approach aims to make hard-to-treat tumors more recognizable to existing therapies, potentially offering new hope for patients with metastatic cancers.

