Imugene Limited Announces Director Change and Stock Holdings

Imugene Limited (AU:IMU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Imugene Limited announced that Jens Eckstein has ceased to be a director as of November 14, 2024, with significant holdings in stock options and ordinary shares. Eckstein was granted 2,000,000 restricted stock units under the company’s Employee Share Option Plan, approved by shareholders and set to vest over four years. This update might interest investors tracking leadership changes and insider holdings in the biotech sector.

For further insights into AU:IMU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.