Imugene Limited Announces Director Change and Stock Holdings

November 20, 2024 — 01:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imugene Limited (AU:IMU) has released an update.

Imugene Limited announced that Jens Eckstein has ceased to be a director as of November 14, 2024, with significant holdings in stock options and ordinary shares. Eckstein was granted 2,000,000 restricted stock units under the company’s Employee Share Option Plan, approved by shareholders and set to vest over four years. This update might interest investors tracking leadership changes and insider holdings in the biotech sector.

Stocks
