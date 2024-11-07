News & Insights

Stocks

Imugene Launches Phase 1b Trial in Australia

November 07, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imugene Limited (AU:IMU) has released an update.

Imugene Limited has launched the first Australian site for its azer-cel Phase 1b clinical trial at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, aiming to provide a new treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy uses donor T-cells, allowing for quicker treatment compared to traditional methods. Early results from U.S. trials have shown promising responses, offering hope to those with limited treatment options.

For further insights into AU:IMU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IUGNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.