Imugene Launches Phase 1b Trial in Australia

Imugene Limited has launched the first Australian site for its azer-cel Phase 1b clinical trial at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, aiming to provide a new treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy uses donor T-cells, allowing for quicker treatment compared to traditional methods. Early results from U.S. trials have shown promising responses, offering hope to those with limited treatment options.

