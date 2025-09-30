Imugene (IUGNF) Price Target Increased by 15.52% to 9.81

The average one-year price target for Imugene (OTCPK:IUGNF) has been revised to $9.81 / share. This is an increase of 15.52% from the prior estimate of $8.49 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.72 to a high of $10.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24,428.95% from the latest reported closing price of $0.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imugene. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IUGNF is 0.00%, an increase of 68.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.25% to 85,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 56,609K shares representing 19.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 12,324K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,837K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUGNF by 62.83% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 9,504K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,248K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUGNF by 61.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,733K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,935K shares , representing a decrease of 3,300.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUGNF by 69.50% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 1,922K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUGNF by 63.26% over the last quarter.

