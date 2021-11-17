Imugene In Deal With Merck KGaA, Pfizer To Evaluate HER-Vaxx - Avelumab For Gastric Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Imugene (IMU.AX) said Wednesday that it has reached a new clinical trial supply agreement with Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Imugene's HER-Vaxx in combination with avelumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting PD-L1, in patients with HER-2 positive gastric cancer.

Imugene's HER-Vaxx is a B-cell peptide cancer immunotherapy designed to treat tumours that over-express the HER-2/neu receptor, such as gastric, breast, ovarian, lung and pancreatic cancers.

Avelumab, which is marketed as BAVENCIO, is co-developed and co-commercialized by Merck KgaA and Pfizer.

neoHERIZON, which is an open-label, multi-center, randomized, Phase 2 clinical trial, will assess the safety and efficacy of perioperative HER-Vaxx combined with chemotherapy with or without avelumab compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with HER-2 positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas.

As per the terms of the deal, Imugene will be the sponsor of the study and will fund the clinical study from existing budgets and resources. Merck KGaA and Pfizer will provide avelumab for the duration of the study.

