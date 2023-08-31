IMUGENE (ASX:IMU) Price Target Increased by 5.80% to 0.50

The average one-year price target for IMUGENE (ASX:IMU) has been revised to 0.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.80% from the prior estimate of 0.47 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.21 to a high of 0.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 652.17% from the latest reported closing price of 0.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMUGENE. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMU is 0.01%, a decrease of 27.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 261,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,858K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 47,962K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,166K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMU by 30.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 28,828K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,476K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMU by 8.23% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 23,576K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,176K shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMU by 4.97% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 22,881K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,070K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMU by 11.43% over the last quarter.

