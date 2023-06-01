IMUGENE (ASX:IMU) Price Target Decreased by 13.21% to 0.47

The average one-year price target for IMUGENE (ASX:IMU) has been revised to 0.47 / share. This is an decrease of 13.21% from the prior estimate of 0.54 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.21 to a high of 0.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 369.20% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,858K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,457K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMU by 19.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 46,166K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,394K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMU by 17.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 26,476K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 22,176K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,137K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMU by 24.90% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 22,070K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,388K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMU by 26.08% over the last quarter.

