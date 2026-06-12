IMRX Begins Dosing in Phase III Pancreatic Cancer Study, Stock Up

Shares of Immuneering Corporation IMRX were up 5.1% yesterday after the company announced the dosing of the first patient in a pivotal phase III study evaluating its lead product candidate, atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) for the first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The global phase III MAPKeeper 301 study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of atebimetinib, a dual MEK inhibitor plus mGnP, in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) who have received no prior systemic anti-cancer therapy.

In the MAPKeeper 301 study, patients will be randomized to receive either atebimetinib (320 mg once daily) in combination with mGnP or standard-of-care GnP alone.

The primary endpoint of the study is overall survival (OS), while key secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall response rate, disease control rate, safety and tolerability and quality of life.

Top-line data from the MAPKeeper 301 study is expected to be announced in mid-2028.

IMRX Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Immuneering have declined 37.4% compared with the industry’s decrease of 3.3%.



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IMRX's Updates on Atebimetinib Development

In January 2026, the company reported positive updated OS and safety data from the phase IIa study arm evaluating atebimetinib plus mGnP for treating first-line pancreatic cancer.

Data from the study showed that the combination of atebimetinib plus mGnP led to a 64% OS at 12 months compared to 35% for the standard of care in the given patient population.

The company is also developing atebimetinib as a monotherapy in third-line pancreatic cancer.

Beyond pancreatic cancer, Immuneering is evaluating atebimetinib in combination with Regeneron's REGN anti-PD-1 therapy, Libtayo (cemiplimab), in a phase II study in patients with first-line RAS-mutant non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dosing in the study is expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

In February 2025, Immuneering entered into a collaboration with Regeneron to evaluate atebimetinib in combination with Libtayo for treating NSCLC.

Per this agreement, Immuneering will fund the planned studies while REGN will supply Libtayo, which is approved for multiple cancer indications.

Immuneering Corporation Price

Immuneering Corporation price | Immuneering Corporation Quote

IMRX's Zack Rank & Stocks to Consider

Immuneering currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 EPS have increased to $2.97 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $2.91. LQDA shares have surged 107.7% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 17.5% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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