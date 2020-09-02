Improving Your Prospects in a COVID Economy

By Jim Swift, Founder of Zembles

It’s a decades-long conversation among sales folks: how can I do a better job of finding leads?

As technology has advanced, so too have the tools for finding the right people at the right time. New-school, tech-savvy professionals using digital engagement tools combined with old school cold calling seems to be the way to go, at least pre-pandemic.

But that was then and this is now. Much like everything else in our economy, there is no denying that recent events are changing the fundamentals of selling. Prior to COVID-19, we had the longest peace-time economic expansion in history, with many salespeople only knowing a world of easy sales times, easily-engaged prospects and traditional ways to prospect – all of it leading to great success.

In this booming economy, the two basic kinds of selling each had their place.

Inbound sales worked. Salespeople would generate leads, calling or emailing only those prospects who had expressed interest to build relationships. Even occasional “outbound” cold calling, or cold emailing, could be effective.

I’m here to tell you the hard truth: this process is completely broken.

I have been in the credit industry for more than two decades and have experienced the good, the bad and the ugly. And today, the game seemed to have changed once again, requiring innovation, creativity and – of singular importance – better tools.

Remember when your best sales person thought they had it covered with a few phone calls, follow up emails and a touch-point on LinkedIn? Not anymore. It’s no longer about quantity but quality, artificial intelligence, insightful data and more importantly a completely different prospecting mindset. With that in mind, here are our "Five Tips for Not Letting a Pandemic Get Your Sales Down."

1. Overcome the mindset of an immediate "no."

Stress and anxiety - add fear and stir - make people resistant to new ideas. Sales professionals, especially the older and more experienced ones, have done it the same way for years and are reluctant to change. That emotional wall includes built-in objections to new sales partners, software or vendors. So, do your best to lower your anxiety before jumping into sell your best-thing-since-sliced bread service of product.

2. Don't be tempted to start your prospecting work by searching for job descriptions.

You're going to spend a lot of time chasing down – and harassing – people at companies that aren't ready to buy from you today, and aren't spending in the product, service or category you are selling. It's common sense. So, why even search for job descriptions anymore. We know it no longer works “like in the good old days.”

3. The world today is divided between strong, healthy and growing companies, and organizations in a grey, in-between area where sales teams spend way too much time prospecting.

Although obvious, the most important rule is this: sales teams should concentrate their time on finding those good companies in their sector that have an "open to buy" across the prospect’s forehead. Those are the best targets.

How do you find them? Pretty simple: the right data versus a long list of sales or marketing managers. The good news is there are companies using AI and machine learning to analyze private company spending and buying behaviors to re-focus sales prospecting by providing top leads to concentrate on. Imagine spending 60% less time making uncomfortable calls to people that are not ready to buy anything. That’s what I call lifting a load of frustration off your back.

4. Remember the 175-year-old lesson of Edgar Allen Poe

In Poe’s story "The Purloined Letter", the secret to the mystery was hidden in plain sight. So too is the mystery to where your best sales prospects are. Make sure your leads match the characteristics of your best clients. That's the process by which Spotify and Netflix make their amazing recommendations: they spot patterns and commonalities, often in unexpected ways. How does a documentary about garage bands in the 70s lead to a recommendation for a Cajun cooking show? Only Netflix knows. Imagine a platform that can do exactly the same but for B2B sales, using a similar approach that matches look-alike prospects to your clients.

5. Anticipate objections from prospects and learn how to answer them in a positive way.

This one is essential. So many objections are thrown at sales professionals on a regular basis. Even with the most brilliantly targeted prospect list, you are going to face multiple mini-uphill battles. Accept them and learn to overcome them. Write down - and we mean write, not type - the objections and your answers.

Times are different. Six months ago, nobody would predict a 32% unemployment rate, with millions wondering what’s coming next – or what to do next.

But like the saying goes, with great change comes great opportunity. In this case, the opportunity is to adopt new selling strategies and tools that will serve you better, in any economic environment.

No matter if you are brand new to this or have been in this field for years, it’s time to look at sales prospecting a different way. Your future (and paycheck) depends on it.

Jim Swift is the Founder of Zembles, a first-of-its kind sales prospect technology – or ProspectTech – which analyzes real-time B2B purchasing data to uncover new prospects that have similar characteristics to a sales team’s best existing customers.

