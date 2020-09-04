Improving Return On Leadership (ROL): Must Leaders be Superheroes?

By Janeen Gelbert, leadership expert and CEO & founder of Indiggo, an AI driven platform for workplace strategy execution

More than ever, it’s important for leaders to measure what matters. They have access to an immense quantity of data and endless information streams. They are also operating in overdrive with too many goals, an ever-changing context, and an imperative to perform while at the same time taking care of their people.

In short, leaders and managers need to be superheroes. They must absorb too much, understand too much and then do too much, all while avoiding burnout and producing results. Achieving successful results in this new era requires forging a new path, one that was impossible before the advent of SaaS and AI but is now within reach for all organizations.

Every organization today is sitting on a goldmine. The top 20%-30% of the organization is a vast under-leveraged resource. Leaders and managers are not only not generating the returns they could, but they are actually wasting significant resources. This waste is not limited to leadership, since their actions and decisions impact everyone else in the organization.

This is why leadership accountability for their choices and decisions makes or breaks any organization.

This is what the concept of Return On Leadership (ROL) is all about.

Return On Leadership is a concrete framework to drive a greater return through organizational leaders. The foundation of ROL is to clearly differentiate the few drivers of success that matter at any given time. By clearly identifying these priorities, aligning around them and then acting on them, leaders can not only eliminate the significant waste of spending precious time on things that don’t really matter, but create immense opportunity and results by practicing maniacal focus on the things that will drive home runs.

ROL is a much-needed new way of approaching execution in a world where most leaders and most companies are trying to boil the ocean. It’s an approach that requires fresh thinking and the courage to declare that change is needed now. It requires forward thinking leadership that is brave enough to question the way leaders execute as it has been the same for way too long.

It also requires metrics as real change requires real accountability and transparency.

ROL forges a path to success through focused, agile execution at scale. The approach unlocks untapped potential by strategically leveraging the resources we already have.

This critical accountability and alignment on the highest value opportunities becomes even more indispensable when it comes to managing a hybrid environment with teams working from home and often dispersed across geographies and time zones.

Ultimately, accountability to execute successfully is the leadership action that matters most. Success in this sense must include the wellbeing of our people and helping them to connect to a greater purpose as they work.

Measuring what matters must therefore include real time measurement of leadership execution as well as predictive analytics that will enable redirection of precious capacity before versus after results.

The real leadership superhero will lead the charge on holding themselves and those around them to a higher standard, a new standard where busyness does not mean business, and people can achieve more in less time, with less stress, more trust and excellent outcomes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.