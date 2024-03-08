Improving Diversity With Direct Indexing

Direct indexing, increasingly popular among investors, particularly benefits those with concentrated company stock positions by allowing them to replicate index performance while retaining control over individual securities.

This strategy, once reserved for the ultra-wealthy, has become accessible and affordable for investors at all levels due to recent technological advancements. Through customization based on preferences and goals, direct indexing offers diversification and risk management, crucial for those with concentrated stock holdings.

Tax efficiency through strategies like tax-loss harvesting further enhances its appeal, maximizing future value potential for investors. With its ability to reduce risk and enhance performance, direct indexing presents a compelling option for investors looking to protect and grow their assets.

Finsum: It used to be infeasible to use direct indexing, but technology improvements are giving smaller investors the edges in tax and diversification that was reserved for the ultra wealthy.

