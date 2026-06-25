Is Improving Client Quality Driving the Next Growth Phase at FUTU?

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU is seeing strong momentum from client asset inflows, with management pointing to higher-quality investors as a key growth driver. During the first quarter of 2026, total client assets climbed 47.2% year over year to HK$1.22 trillion, while funded accounts increased 34.3% to 3.59 million. Net asset inflows accelerated despite market swings, showing that investors continued adding capital to the platform.



Management said Hong Kong and Singapore remained the main sources of asset inflows, supported by affluent clients and growing trust in the platform. Daily average client assets rose 60.8% year over year to HK$1.27 trillion, while margin financing and securities lending balances increased 44.9% to HK$72.9 billion. The company also reported record quarterly trading volume of HK$4.15 trillion, led by continued activity in Hong Kong and U.S. equities.



Futu’s strategy is increasingly focused on raising client lifetime value rather than only adding new accounts. During theearnings call management highlighted that Singapore’s average client assets have grown at a compound annual rate exceeding 50% over the past three years. The company also noted that overseas average assets under management per client reached about US$18,000, reflecting improving client quality.



The company is expanding wealth management, virtual assets and investment products to capture larger client balances. Wealth management client assets reached HK$178.4 billion, up 28.2% from a year earlier. New funds, structured products and PantherTrade’s licensed virtual asset platform are expected to strengthen engagement while supporting future asset inflows.



Futu also continues to strengthen its financial position. S&P Global reaffirmed the company’s investment-grade issuer credit rating, reflecting confidence in its balance sheet and liquidity. Although first-quarter reported net income was affected by a regulatory provision, management said underlying business trends remained solid and maintained its full-year target of 800,000 net new funded accounts.

How Are Interactive Brokers and Robinhood Growing?

Interactive Brokers Group IBKR continued attracting client assets during May 2026, reporting an ending client equity of $937.3 billion, up 49% year over year and 8% month over month. Interactive Brokers Group also had 4.995 million client accounts, up 32% year over year and 3% month over month. Interactive Brokers Group’s client margin loan balances reached $100.9 billion, up 65% year over year.



Robinhood Markets HOOD reported Total Platform Assets of $377 billion at May 2026-end, up 48% year over year and 9% from April. Robinhood recorded $5.6 billion in May net deposits, while Robinhood’s trailing 12-month net deposits reached $69.1 billion, showing solid asset inflow momentum.

FUTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Futu have declined 30.1% over the past three months against the industry’s growth of 8.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, FUTU trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 9.99, slightly above the industry but lower than its one-year median of 16.13. This valuation disparity might not be as favorable as it seems. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward, signaling a bearish outlook from analysts.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Futu carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.