Improving China Data Lifts European Stocks

European stocks advanced on Monday, buoyed by data showing the world’s second-largest economy, China, is on the mend.

European stocks advanced on Monday, buoyed by data showing the world’s second-largest economy, China, is on the mend.

European stocks advanced on Monday, buoyed by data showing the world’s second-largest economy, China, is on the mend.

After ending November with a 2.7% gain, the Stoxx Europe 600 increased 0.5% to 409.47.

The German DAX added 0.64% to 13321.72, the French CAC 40 increased 0.5% to 5934.68 and the U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.57% to 7388.37.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a stronger start for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Two measures of Chinese manufacturing sentiment released overnight showed improvement in November. In addition, the final reading of the eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index was revised narrowly higher. Similar data is due from the U.S. later on Monday.

Of stocks on the move, Ocado Group dropped 7.9% after the online grocery company announced it will offer a convertible bond of approximately £500 million. It said retail revenue growth will range from 10% to 11% in the 13 weeks ending Dec. 1.

Ted Baker shares slipped 8% as the clothing retailer said it believes it has overstated the value of inventory by between £20 million and £25 million. Ted Baker shares have plunged 75% this year.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.