Improved Macao Visits to Aid Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q3 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 18. The company is likely to gain from improved visitation in Macao and Singapore, and expansion of non-gaming amenities.

Robust Macao Visitation Likely to Aid Results

Las Vegas Sands’ third-quarter top line is likely to have been aided by impressive travel and tourism recovery in Macao and Singapore. Growth in property visitation, gaming volumes, retail sales and hotel occupancy in the Macao region is expected to have supported the top line.



LVS is expected to witness revenue growth across its segments during the third quarter of 2023. Our model predicts net revenues for Venetian Macao, Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao, Sands Macao and Marina Bay Sands to register improvements of 554.7%, 544.5%, 1,065.5%, 829.9% and 28.8% year over year to $680.9 million, $367.4 million, $244.8 million, $102.2 million and $973.5 million, respectively.



On the other hand, our model suggests Venetian Macao, Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao, Sands Macao and Marina Bay Sands property EBITDAR to be $227.9 million, $129.4 million, $61.1 million, $17.2 million and $559.8 million, implying surges of 716.1%, 315.7%, 265%, 178% and 63.2%, year over year, respectively.



Overall Q3 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 53 cents per share, anticipating 296.3% growth year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.69 billion, projecting 168.1% year-over-year jump.



LVS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

