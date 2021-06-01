Improved Earnings Required Before Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Find Their Feet

Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.4x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Verizon Communications has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Verizon Communications' Growth Trending?

NYSE:VZ Price Based on Past Earnings June 1st 2021 free report on Verizon Communications

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Verizon Communications' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 2.7% gain to the company's bottom line. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with EPS shrinking 40% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 5.0% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Verizon Communications' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Verizon Communications maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Verizon Communications (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

