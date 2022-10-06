Improved Earnings Required Before Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Find Their Feet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.4x Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Unifi hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NYSE:UFI Price Based on Past Earnings October 6th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Unifi's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For Unifi?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Unifi's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 48%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 531% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 40% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.1% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Unifi is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Unifi maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Unifi has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Unifi, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

