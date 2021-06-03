Improved Earnings Required Before Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) Stock's 28% Jump Looks Justified

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 28% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The annual gain comes to 196% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may still consider Turtle Beach as an attractive investment with its 10.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Turtle Beach as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Turtle Beach's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Turtle Beach's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 335% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 385% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 16% per year as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 14% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Turtle Beach is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Turtle Beach's P/E?

Despite Turtle Beach's shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Turtle Beach's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Turtle Beach that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Turtle Beach, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

