Improved Earnings Required Before Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock's 26% Jump Looks Justified

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

Even after such a large jump in price, Signet Jewelers may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.1x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 32x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Signet Jewelers certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:SIG Price Based on Past Earnings August 13th 2022

Is There Any Growth For Signet Jewelers?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Signet Jewelers' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 83% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 6.3% per year as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.6% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Signet Jewelers is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

Even after such a strong price move, Signet Jewelers' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Signet Jewelers maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Signet Jewelers is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

