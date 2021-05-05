Improved Earnings Required Before Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Shares Find Their Feet

Saratoga Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:SAR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.8x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 21x and even P/E's above 42x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Saratoga Investment hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:SAR Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Saratoga Investment's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Saratoga Investment's Growth Trending?

Saratoga Investment's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 34% decrease to the company's bottom line. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 27% in total. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 39% over the next year. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 18%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Saratoga Investment is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Saratoga Investment's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Saratoga Investment maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Saratoga Investment (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Saratoga Investment. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

