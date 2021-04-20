Improved Earnings Required Before Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Find Their Feet

Gray Television, Inc.'s (NYSE:GTN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Gray Television certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:GTN Price Based on Past Earnings April 20th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Gray Television.

How Is Gray Television's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Gray Television's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 189% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 16% per annum during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 15% each year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Gray Television is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Gray Television maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Gray Television (at least 2 which are potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Gray Television, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

