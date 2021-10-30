Improved Earnings Required Before Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Find Their Feet

Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Gilead Sciences has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Gilead Sciences?

Gilead Sciences' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 485%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 384% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 1.4% per annum over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 12% per annum.

With this information, we are not surprised that Gilead Sciences is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Gilead Sciences' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Gilead Sciences' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Gilead Sciences that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Gilead Sciences' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

