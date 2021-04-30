Improved Earnings Required Before DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock's 26% Jump Looks Justified

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 26% gain in the last month alone. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 80%.

Although its price has surged higher, DISH Network's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.4x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 22x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for DISH Network as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:DISH Price Based on Past Earnings April 30th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on DISH Network.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like DISH Network's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 15% gain to the company's bottom line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 25% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 13% per year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 16% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that DISH Network is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift DISH Network's P/E close to the market median. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of DISH Network's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for DISH Network (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

